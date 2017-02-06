One Love Tennis brings exhibit to CFCC for Black History Month
One Love Tennis is presenting a special exhibit that shines a light on the impact and achievements of African-Americans in the sport of tennis. One Love Tennis partnered with Cape Fear Community College and the International Tennis Hall of Fame located in Newport, Rhode Island to bring "Breaking the Barriers" to Wilmington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC