NCDOT designates Airlie Road as state's newest Scenic Byway
The N.C. Board of Transportation has approved the designation of Airlie Road in Wilmington as the state's newest Scenic Byway. The 1.5-mile stretch of road, which runs from Wrightsville Avenue and parallels the Intracoastal Waterway before terminating at U.S. 74/76 west of the Heide-Trask Drawbridge, was selected for the designation due to its natural beauty and historical features.
