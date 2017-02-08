NC Dept. Converts Coast Guard Boat to Fire/Rescue Boat
Feb. 08--CAROLINA BEACH -- The town has a lot of water, from the Atlantic Ocean to Snow's Cut to the Intracoastal Waterway. Sometimes, incidents happen on the water, from struggling swimmers to boat fires to incidents like Sunday, when a man jumped from the Snow's Cut Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC