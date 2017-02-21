N.C. State opens poetry contest to all Tar Heels
Marsh 13 is the postmark deadline for the N.C. State Poetry Contest, run each year by the English department at N.C. State University. The grand prize is a $5o cash award, with a $100 prize to the best poem by an N.C. State undergraduate.
