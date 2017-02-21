My turn: Council input and control of...

My turn: Council input and control of the future of short-term rentals

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Wilmington City Council really appears to be wringing its hands over the issue of the future of short term rentals, and I find that fascinating because not all economic opportunities are received this way. Remember when Uber became a thing a few years back? Some local taxi drivers were upset about the competition, but the city of Wilmington was very hands-off when it came to regulating that option.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) 16 hr dgrace51 11
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mon marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC