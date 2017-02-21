My turn: Council input and control of the future of short-term rentals

Wilmington City Council really appears to be wringing its hands over the issue of the future of short term rentals, and I find that fascinating because not all economic opportunities are received this way. Remember when Uber became a thing a few years back? Some local taxi drivers were upset about the competition, but the city of Wilmington was very hands-off when it came to regulating that option.

