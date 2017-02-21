Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar - located near Shallotte, Brunswick County - will be offline for most of the week of February 20. The National Weather Service in Wilmington says the radar will be undergoing routine maintenance between Monday, February 20 and Thursday, February 23. Normal radar operations are expected to resume by Friday, February 24. While the Shallotte radar tower is inoperative, other Doppler weather radars in the region - including Columbia, Raleigh, and Morehead City - will be used to detect precipitation in the Cape Fear Region. Fortunately, rain and storm chances will be low for most of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.