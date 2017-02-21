More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar - located near Shallotte, Brunswick County - will be offline for most of the week of February 20. The National Weather Service in Wilmington says the radar will be undergoing routine maintenance between Monday, February 20 and Thursday, February 23. Normal radar operations are expected to resume by Friday, February 24. While the Shallotte radar tower is inoperative, other Doppler weather radars in the region - including Columbia, Raleigh, and Morehead City - will be used to detect precipitation in the Cape Fear Region. Fortunately, rain and storm chances will be low for most of the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) 10 hr dgrace51 11
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mon marieburn 11
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb 18 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,973 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC