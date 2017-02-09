Ministerial Roundtable meet to pray f...

Ministerial Roundtable meet to pray for unity

Issues in our country have left some people to believe the nation is very divided, so a group of clergy in Wilmington came together today to pray for unification. Members of the Ministerial Roundtable of Wilmington stood together at the Statue of Liberty replica next to city hall to pray for unity and peace in our country.

