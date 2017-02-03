Miller Lite Main Stage Concert Series announces lineup for the NC Azalea Festival

The North Carolina Azalea Festival committee recently announced its full Miller Lite Main Stage Concert Series lineup for 2017. Country artist Cole Swindell with opening acts Michael Ray and CJ Solar will take the stage on Thursday, April 6; legendary band Duran Duran will perform on Friday, April 7; and Jason Derulo with Morris Day will finish out the Miller Lite Main Stage Concert Series on Saturday, April 8. You may know Cole Swindell from his most recent No.

