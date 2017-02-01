Metro police officer dies while trying to save woman in Cumberland River
Metro police officer dies while trying to save woman in river - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC A diver with the fire department recovered the body of 44-year-old Officer Eric Mumaw around 8 a.m. about 70 yards from the boat ramp at Peeler Park. Around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call from a relative of the driver, 40-year-old Juli Glisson.
