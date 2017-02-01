Locks changed on the Greeks restauran...

Locks changed on the Greeks restaurant without eviction notice

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Owners of a long time Wilmington restaurant say they showed up to work this morning to find someone else's things inside and the locks changed. Papanikolaou said their security cameras had been disabled and the owner of a pizza restaurant had moved all of his equipment in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan 4 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC