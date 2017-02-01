Locks changed on the Greeks restaurant without eviction notice
Owners of a long time Wilmington restaurant say they showed up to work this morning to find someone else's things inside and the locks changed. Papanikolaou said their security cameras had been disabled and the owner of a pizza restaurant had moved all of his equipment in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC