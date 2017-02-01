Local briefs: Duke Med receives grant; Lake Michie topic of meeting
Durham Parks and Recreation and the General Services Department will host a public meeting to give an update on the construction project and opening day at Lake Michie. The funding will allow Duke University Medical Center to improve the care of adolescents and young adult cancer patients by strengthening the ties between pediatric and medical oncology.
