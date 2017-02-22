Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans.
