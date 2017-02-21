Leland contractor allegedly steals $130K worth of property while on the job
A Leland man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly stole nearly $130,000 worth of property from various victims in the Wilmington area while working as a construction contractor. According to Wilmington police, Wayne Timothy Efird, 36, was taken into custody by New Hanover County deputies on Figure Eight Island Wednesday night.
