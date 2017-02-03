Hughes -- Bullock
Norman and Cathy Hughes of Bullock would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Abby Catherine Hughes to Zackery Reese Jones. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Clara and the late Norman Hughes Sr. of Oxford and the late Mary Ann and Lawrence Williamson of Oxford.
