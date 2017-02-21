Hampstead man arrested after holding victim against their will
Warrants for Carter's arrest were obtained as a result of a joint investigation after a resident of Topsail Beach reported being taken from her home, and violently, sexually assaulted. Last week, the Wilmington division of the U.S. Marshals task force developed information that Carter was likely in the Durham area, possibly living out of his car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Feb 21
|dgrace51
|11
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC