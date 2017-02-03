GHK Cape Fear Development Proposes Se...

GHK Cape Fear Development Proposes Self-Storage Project for Wilmington, NC

Commercial real estate developer GHK Cape Fear Development intends to build a self-storage facility on a vacant 4-acre lot in Wilmington, N.C. The facility at 1101 S. 17th St. would comprise 76,000 square feet. The land is zoned for light-industrial use, which allows self-storage under certain conditions.

