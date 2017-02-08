Funeral arrangements set for Wilmingt...

Funeral arrangements set for Wilmington teens killed in suspected drunk driving wreck

Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, and her high school sweetheart, Ryan Michael Menke, 18, were driving on US 74 near NC 41 South at around 1 a.m. Monday when another vehicle, driven by Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, collided with theirs . Police said Jones was driving east in the westbound lane.

