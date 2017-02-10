Fraternity sleeps outside to raise awareness about homelessness
Events like this one have been held nationwide by other chapters of the fraternity, but this is the first time the event has taken place in Wilmington. "You'd be surprised by how many people are actually homeless out here in Wilmington," Phi Beta Sigma member A.J. Dunn said.
