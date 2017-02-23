Former NCDOT attorney offering guidance on eminent domain and property rights
Tonight, a free seminar will discuss the Market Street widening project in Wilmington and what property owners need to know about their eminent domain rights. According to a news release, former NCDOT attorney Stan Abrams will also share what property owners might expects from the NCDOT and how to try to protect against government overreach through certain negotiation strategies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Feb 21
|dgrace51
|11
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Feb 20
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC