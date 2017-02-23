Former NCDOT attorney offering guidan...

Former NCDOT attorney offering guidance on eminent domain and property rights

Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Tonight, a free seminar will discuss the Market Street widening project in Wilmington and what property owners need to know about their eminent domain rights. According to a news release, former NCDOT attorney Stan Abrams will also share what property owners might expects from the NCDOT and how to try to protect against government overreach through certain negotiation strategies.

