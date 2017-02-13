Flower shops prepare for busy Valentinea s Day
Valentine's Day is tomorrow and that means flower shops around the Cape Fear are gearing up for one of the busiest holidays of the year. Flora Verdi in Downtown Wilmington says they see a 400% increase in volume on Valentine's Day compared to the whole month.
Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
