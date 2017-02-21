February 25 yard sales

7 a.m. - Noon 680 Walston Drive, Wilmington Household items, small appliances, kitchenware, linens, toys, books, holiday decorations, and more for sale! 7 a.m. - Noon 2801 Berry Patch Court, Castle Hayne Various items from women's and men's clothes & shoes, baby items & clothes, plus size prom dresses, some household items and more 7:30 a.m. - Noon 905 Wordsworth Drive, Wilmington Estate/Moving Sale, 2 sofa's 2 bedroom sets, 4 piece sectional sofa/sleeper, dining room table/6 chairs & matching hutch, 2 recliner's, trampoline, big splash pool, dishes & kitchenware, linens, sheets, glassware, and more 9 a.m. - ? 4609 Long Leaf Hills Drive, Wilmington Housewares, outdoors items, yard tools including used Craftsman push mower, office item, men's clothing , high-end brands of men's hunting clothes including pants, shirts and outerwear .

