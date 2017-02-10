Elon holds on to beat CAA-leader UNC ...

Elon holds on to beat CAA-leader UNC Wilmington 77-76

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Brian Dawkins scored 24 points and Luke Eddy made a pair of late free throws, and Elon edged UNC Wilmington 77-76 on Saturday. Eddy's free throws gave the Phoenix a 77-74 lead with 1:22 left before C.J. Bryce made a jump shot to pull the Seahawks to 77-76 with 48 seconds remaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Feb 9 mayrarod719 10
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan '17 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,824,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC