Elon holds on to beat CAA-leader UNC Wilmington 77-76

Brian Dawkins scored 24 points and Luke Eddy made a pair of late free throws, and Elon edged UNC Wilmington 77-76 on Saturday. Eddy's free throws gave the Phoenix a 77-74 lead with 1:22 left before C.J. Bryce made a jump shot to pull the Seahawks to 77-76 with 48 seconds remaining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.