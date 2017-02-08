Eddie Van Halen FaceTimes With Termin...

Eddie Van Halen FaceTimes With Terminal Prostate Cancer Patient

Eddie Van Halen made a dying man very happy yesterday. The Van Halen guitarist had a FaceTime conversation with a fan named Michael Brewer, who has been diagnosed with a terminal case of prostate cancer.

