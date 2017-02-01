Dog Rescue Flight Saves Many. Will Make You Feel Good.
We teamed up again with Mike Marlo with Flying Mutts Rescue and transported 11 dogs this past weekend from rescues in North and South Carolina to rescues in Rhode Island. Mike first contacted us about transporting Dutchess and her 6 week old puppies about 2 weeks ago.
