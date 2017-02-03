Dinosaurs Unleashed in downtown Wilmington
The exhibit offers all who attend the chance to walk alongside some of the largest dinosaurs to ever walk the earth. People can dig for fossils and ride the back of a miniature T-Rex, all while learning about the extinct reptiles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC