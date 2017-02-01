Deb Butler nominated for District 18 Representative
The votes are in, Deb Butler a Wilmington attorney and activist, was nominated as former Representative Susi Hamilton's replacement. This nomination makes Butler one step closer to becoming one of two LGBT members of the North Carolina General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
