D.C. prosecutors link violent protests on Inauguration Day to 'black bloc' tactics
D.C. prosecutors Tuesday for the first time alleged that more than 200 protesters arrested during the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Trump used so-called "black bloc" tactics, with participants setting out to cause violence and attempting to disguise their identities by covering their faces with masks and scarves. The allegations came as prosecutors announced a superseding indictment against 214 people who face a charge of felony rioting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Tue
|dgrace51
|11
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mon
|marieburn
|11
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb 18
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan '17
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan '17
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan '17
|bad mom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC