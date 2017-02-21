D.C. prosecutors link violent protest...

D.C. prosecutors link violent protests on Inauguration Day to 'black bloc' tactics

D.C. prosecutors Tuesday for the first time alleged that more than 200 protesters arrested during the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Trump used so-called "black bloc" tactics, with participants setting out to cause violence and attempting to disguise their identities by covering their faces with masks and scarves. The allegations came as prosecutors announced a superseding indictment against 214 people who face a charge of felony rioting.

