Crime Stoppers offering $5k reward for Wilmington murder arrest
Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of Darryl Alphonso Freeman, Jr. Freeman and three other men were shot at 2:37 p.m. on September 3 . Officer's responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the 600 and 700 block of N. 30th St. When they arrived, officers found Freeman on the ground.
