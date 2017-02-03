Crime Stoppers offering $5k reward for Wilmington murder arrest

Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of Darryl Alphonso Freeman, Jr. Freeman and three other men were shot at 2:37 p.m. on September 3 . Officer's responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the 600 and 700 block of N. 30th St. When they arrived, officers found Freeman on the ground.

