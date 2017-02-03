Crime Stoppers offering $5k reward fo...

Crime Stoppers offering $5k reward for Wilmington murder arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Crime Stoppers of the Lower Cape Fear is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest for the murder of Darryl Alphonso Freeman, Jr. Freeman and three other men were shot at 2:37 p.m. on September 3 . Officer's responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the 600 and 700 block of N. 30th St. When they arrived, officers found Freeman on the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,566,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC