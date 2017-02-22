City holds public input meeting on potential rail realignment
The City of Wilmington held a public input meeting Wednesday about the possibility of moving the CSX rail line from Wilmington to Brunswick County. The Wilmington City Planning Director said moving the line would improve access by freight trains directly into the Port of Wilmington, enhance economic development in the region, and ease traffic congestion.
