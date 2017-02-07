CFPUA plans outage, boil advisory for part of downtown

The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has scheduled a planned service outage and a precautionary boil advisory for Wednesday, Feb. 8, for a portion of downtown Wilmington. The outage, which will affect about 100 customers, will begin at 9 a.m. and finish at approximately 5 p.m. The precautionary boil advisory will be in place when the outage ends.

