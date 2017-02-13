Black History Month Cape Fear Stories: Minnie Evans
Born in rural Pender County and raised in Wilmington, she said the images she turned into art came to her in dreams. Evans became known as the artist of Airlie, where she served as the gatekeeper, collecting admission and selling her art.
