Alcohol suspected in crash that killed two Wilmington teens

Dana Michelle Wilson, 18, and Ryan Michael Menke, 18, both of Wilmington, died from injuries sustained in a crash Sunday on US 74 West in Lumberton, according to Maj. Tommy Barnes with Lumberton police.

