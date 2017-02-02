Airlie Road project receives stamp of approval from Wilmington commission
After nearly three contentious hours in which more than a dozen residents expressed concerns about a subdivision's impact on Airlie Road, the Wilmington Planning Commission ultimately decided Wednesday to recommend approval of the plans. About 70 people attended Wednesday's meeting, nearly 40 of whom were there specifically to oppose the 57-single family home plan on 11.9 vacant acres directly across from Airlie Gardens and behind Wrightsville Avenue's Galleria site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec '16
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec '16
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC