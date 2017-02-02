Airlie Road project receives stamp of...

Airlie Road project receives stamp of approval from Wilmington commission

After nearly three contentious hours in which more than a dozen residents expressed concerns about a subdivision's impact on Airlie Road, the Wilmington Planning Commission ultimately decided Wednesday to recommend approval of the plans. About 70 people attended Wednesday's meeting, nearly 40 of whom were there specifically to oppose the 57-single family home plan on 11.9 vacant acres directly across from Airlie Gardens and behind Wrightsville Avenue's Galleria site.

