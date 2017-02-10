A Night to Shine gives those with special needs a night in the spotlight
All of the proms, including the one at Global River Church in Wilmington, are sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event gave special needs people ages 14 and older the chance to walk the red carpet, eat dinner, and dance the night away.
