A 'new' barbecue holiday from 1766

How about a new holiday that would support North Carolina's "First in Freedom" slogan and, at the same time, call attention to our pride in our distinctive favorite food: barbecue? The Campaign for Real Barbecue, an organization led by barbecue gurus John Shelton Reed and Dan Levine, proposes to celebrate a "Wilmington Barbecue" holiday on the fourth Monday of February. Reed and Levine usually use their platform to extol the virtues of "real" North Carolina barbecue, which is meat cooked slowly over wood coals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.