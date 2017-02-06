2 Wilmington teens killed in suspected DWI crash in Lumberton
According to officials with the Lumberton Police Department, the accident happened around 1 a.m. on US 74 near NC 41 South. Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, was driving a 1989 Oldsmobile east in the westbound lane of US 74 when he collided with a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Dana Michelle Wilson, 18. Jones was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later airlifted to another facility for treatment.
