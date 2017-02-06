2 Wilmington teens killed in suspecte...

2 Wilmington teens killed in suspected DWI crash in Lumberton

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

According to officials with the Lumberton Police Department, the accident happened around 1 a.m. on US 74 near NC 41 South. Broderick Jones, 38, of Proctorville, was driving a 1989 Oldsmobile east in the westbound lane of US 74 when he collided with a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Dana Michelle Wilson, 18. Jones was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton and later airlifted to another facility for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up... Jan 10 jseville 1
Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) Jan '17 bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec '16 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec '16 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,060 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC