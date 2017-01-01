WPD: 2 injured in shooting in Wilmington parking lot
Police spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay said officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired near the Pascofino Lounge and Bar at 29 Van Campen Blvd. Police said people were dispersing in all directions to go to their cars. Police found bullet damage in vehicles and shell casings were discovered in front of Wilmington Caskets & Urns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Southern girl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC