Woman wanted on child sex offenses arrested in Wilmington

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, authorities pulled over Misty Dawn Amore, 45, near the intersection of South Wallace Avenue and Pine Street for an expired license plate. Authorities ran Amore's information and realized she was wanted in Alamance County for rape of a child-adult offender and first-degree sex offense against a child.

