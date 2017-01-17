Woman on bike dies after being hit by car on Shipyard Blvd.
A Wilmington woman died from her injuries after an apparent hit-and-run in the 1600 block of Shipyard Blvd. early Friday morning. According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers and EMS were dispatched to the area after a caller reported a woman lying in the road near a bicycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Porters Neck Plantation market data and page up...
|Jan 10
|jseville
|1
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC