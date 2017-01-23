Woman killed in I-95 accident -

Woman killed in I-95 accident

A North Carolina woman was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 this weekend when she was ejected from her car, according to the state Highway Patrol. A report by Trooper C.B. Canady said that Shayera Hardy, a 24-year-old Wilmington resident, was the only one of five people who were involved in the accident Saturday night who was not wearing a seat belt or otherwise properly restrained.

