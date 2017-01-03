Winter Weather looking more likely fo...

Winter Weather looking more likely for the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Forecasters began saying there was a chance of snow for the weekend earlier this week, and now that possibility is beginning to look more likely, according to a release Wednesday morning. "Confidence has increased that accumulating snowfall will occur Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves by the coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) 28 min bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
Kelly Lynn Cole Nov '16 Boo 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,829

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC