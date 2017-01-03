Winter Weather looking more likely for the weekend
Forecasters began saying there was a chance of snow for the weekend earlier this week, and now that possibility is beginning to look more likely, according to a release Wednesday morning. "Confidence has increased that accumulating snowfall will occur Friday night into Saturday as an area of low pressure moves by the coast.
