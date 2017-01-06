Wilmington student chosen for White House Initiative
Mina Yakubu, a 17-year-old Senior at New Hanover High School, is one of 17 US students selected to serve on the Student Advisory Board of the "Better Make Room" White House initiative. The initiative was announced a year ago by First Lady Michelle Obama, who created the campaign to target Generation Z, or young people ages 14-19.
