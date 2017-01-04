Wilmington man sentenced for shooting football coach
The New Hanover County District Attorney's office says Roy Augusta Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mujaahid Muhammad was coaching his 10-year-old son's football team and was leaving practice with the child when the boy's mother, Shiquoria Hines, approached the vehicle upset that her son was with Muhammad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|28 min
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
|Kelly Lynn Cole
|Nov '16
|Boo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC