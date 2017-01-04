Wilmington man sentenced for shooting...

Wilmington man sentenced for shooting football coach

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The New Hanover County District Attorney's office says Roy Augusta Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mujaahid Muhammad was coaching his 10-year-old son's football team and was leaving practice with the child when the boy's mother, Shiquoria Hines, approached the vehicle upset that her son was with Muhammad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15) 28 min bad mom 2
jason mullis (Jun '13) Dec 22 Another 1 of his ... 7
Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08) Dec 21 Chuck Drocam 139
News Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler Nov '16 zio-inbreeding 5
The media claims ur stupid Nov '16 Cia 1
trump wrong man for washington Nov '16 morgan 5
Kelly Lynn Cole Nov '16 Boo 1
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,652 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,825

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC