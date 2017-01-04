Wilmington man sentenced for shooting football coach

The New Hanover County District Attorney's office says Roy Augusta Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Mujaahid Muhammad was coaching his 10-year-old son's football team and was leaving practice with the child when the boy's mother, Shiquoria Hines, approached the vehicle upset that her son was with Muhammad.

