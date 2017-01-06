Wilmington Man Sentenced for Making Meth, Heroin

A Wilmington man pled guilty to two counts of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Methamphetamine Precursor, and Sale of Heroin in New Hanover County Superior Court earlier this week. On July 14, 2016, detectives were investigating a home believed to be involved in the manufacturing of methamphetamine at 5048 Ferndale Road in Wilmington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.