Wilmington man pleads guilty to making meth, selling heroin

According to the District Attorney's Office, Christopher Natale, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of manufacturing meth, possession of meth precursor, and selling heroin. On May 2, 2014, Pender County detectives found a hydrochloride generator on Old Swan Point Road in Rocky Point and with the help the SBI's Clandestine Lab, determined that it was used to make meth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.