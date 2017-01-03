Wilmington man convicted of selling heroin
According to the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, Alexander Cromartie, 39, pleaded guilty in New Hanover County Superior Court to four counts of sale of schedule I controlled substance. He was sentenced to 6 to 9.5 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.
