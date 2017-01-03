Wilmington council approves brewery, denies group home

The Wilmington City Council approved a new brewery on Randall Parkway despite some objections from neighbors on Tuesday night before taking up neighbors' concerns in denying a halfway home off of Covil Avenue. The council voted 6-1 to rezone the property at 3130 Randall Parkway to a community business conditional district for the Flying Machine Brewing Company, though some neighbors said the business would bring noise to the Devon Park neighborhood and potentially create runoff pollution in the nearby pond, prompting one councilmember to vote against the rezoning.

