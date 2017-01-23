Wilmington Chamber of Commerce welcomes new president & CEO
Natalie English has been named as the new Wilmington Chamber President & CEO. She will replace interim president Dick Blouse starting March 6. English is currently the Chief Public Policy Officer for the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce where she manages the Chamber's efforts to impact policy relating to business issues at all levels of government.
