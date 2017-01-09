Westin planned for Wilmington near Landfall
According to the Starwood Hotels and Resorts website, the Westin Wilmington is expected to open in 2021. The website says the hotel is planned for 347 Military Cutoff Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Support U.s Artist Emcee D Unknoen Now
|Sat
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Where is best to meet women for fun. (Oct '15)
|Jan 4
|bad mom
|2
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|Dec 22
|Another 1 of his ...
|7
|Moving to Wilmington NC (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Chuck Drocam
|139
|Makenzi Henderson and Gabrielle Deabler
|Nov '16
|zio-inbreeding
|5
|The media claims ur stupid
|Nov '16
|Cia
|1
|trump wrong man for washington
|Nov '16
|morgan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC