Westin planned for Wilmington near La...

Westin planned for Wilmington near Landfall

Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

According to the Starwood Hotels and Resorts website, the Westin Wilmington is expected to open in 2021. The website says the hotel is planned for 347 Military Cutoff Road.

Wilmington, NC

