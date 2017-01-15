Weeklong MLK celebrations end Monday with parade in Wilmington
The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration kicks off Monday with a week-long series of events, along with the downtown parade. The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee said this year's Martin Luther King Parade will be held on Monday and will begin at 11 a.m. The parade will start at the Cape Fear Community College's Schwartz Center, travel south down 3rd Street, east on Princess Street, then north on 4th Street to Brunswick Street.
